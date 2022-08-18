Wolves set to sell Morgan Gibbs-White to Nottingham Forest for £35million

Morgan Gibbs-White (Getty)

The 22-year-old has been a long-term target of Forest boss Steve Cooper, who worked with Gibbs-White in the England youth system and at Swansea.

Forest will pay a flat fee of £35million, with add-ons taking the deal to £44.5million, however it is believed many of those add-ons are unlikely to happen.

The newly-promoted club previously had three offers rejected, the latest was £25million with £10million in add-ons.

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage is a big fan of Gibbs-White and has started him in the opening two games this season – and has consistently said he wants to keep him.

He did, however, warn that Wolves would cash in for the right offer if Gibbs-White would not sign a new deal.

He was offered a new contract in May but has yet to sign in and the Express & Star understands he had no intention to sign it, which resulted in Wolves agreeing to let him go.