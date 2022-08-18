Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves set to sell Morgan Gibbs-White to Nottingham Forest for £35million

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Wolves forward Morgan Gibbs-White is closing in on a £35million move to Nottingham Forest.

Morgan Gibbs-White (Getty)
Morgan Gibbs-White (Getty)

The 22-year-old has been a long-term target of Forest boss Steve Cooper, who worked with Gibbs-White in the England youth system and at Swansea.

Forest will pay a flat fee of £35million, with add-ons taking the deal to £44.5million, however it is believed many of those add-ons are unlikely to happen.

The newly-promoted club previously had three offers rejected, the latest was £25million with £10million in add-ons.

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage is a big fan of Gibbs-White and has started him in the opening two games this season – and has consistently said he wants to keep him.

He did, however, warn that Wolves would cash in for the right offer if Gibbs-White would not sign a new deal.

He was offered a new contract in May but has yet to sign in and the Express & Star understands he had no intention to sign it, which resulted in Wolves agreeing to let him go.

Gibbs-White is now due for his Forest medical today.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News