Steve Bull: Wolves needed Goncalo Guedes signing

Goncalo Guedes (Getty)

Like most Wolves fans, I’d not seen or heard much of him before we were linked with him – but that was the same for most of our Portuguese signings before they came.

If he can do half as much for us as the likes of a Ruben Neves, then I’ll be more than happy.

I’ve seen he’s been compared to a Diogo Jota-type player and I hope, if he’s fit and ready to go, that he might start against Fulham this afternoon.

We need somebody in that striker role now.

There are rumours of us bringing in another more central striker but for now, I’d have Guedes up top as we need someone to score goals.

Daniel Podence got the goal for us at Leeds last weekend but it was a combination of missed chances and defensive errors that cost us in the end so I do feel we need that little bit extra at the top end of the pitch as soon as we can.

We’ve got Fulham today and I do hope it’s not going to be a banana skin. I thought they played really well in their draw with Liverpool last weekend and the start of a season is never an easy time to play the newly-promoted sides.

They’re obviously on a high and playing with confidence so I think we could be in for a tough game.

As fans, we need to get behind the team. If it goes badly, you fear some fans could get restless and get on the back of the chairman but the most important thing it to get behind the XI who are on the pitch.

It’s a home game and a big one for us. It could prove to be a tough season wo the important thing is to stick together as a pack.