Conor Coady: Something didn't feel right at Wolves

By Nathan Judah

Conor Coady has said a difficult five weeks at Wolves were a big factor in his decision to join Everton.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Conor Coady reacts after Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne scores his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Wednesday May 11, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wolves. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Speaking to talkSPORT, the England international revealed that aspects of pre-season made him question his future at Molineux.

"Pre-season has been tough, the last five or six weeks have been really tough to be honest," said the former club captain.

"I want to play every single minute of every game , but I got a vibe that something's coming here, something's not right.

"I could sense things, something was happening, it didn't feel the same."

Coady was an unused substitute during the 2-1 defeat at Leeds last weekend, with Bruno Lage choosing to go with Nathan Collins and Max Kilman in a new-look back four.

"I've got to be honest, I didn't like being sat on the bench at Leeds.

"I did my best getting behind the lads, I was talking, but it didn't feel right, I didn't like it.

"At 29-years-old, I want to be playing football."

Everton completed a loan deal for the centre-back which includes an option to buy at the end of the season and a no recall clause in January.

"I feel incredibly proud and incredibly lucky - it's been a mad week and a bit of a whirlwind

"It's not just a move because it's a World Cup year, I just want to play football

"It was a really tough decision, but I really appreciate everyone at Wolves, it's a special club with special people."

Coady will be in the squad as Everton travel to Aston Villa this weekend.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

