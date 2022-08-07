Leeds 2 Wolves 1 – Player ratings

Daniel Podence. Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 5

Following an exceptional first season at Wolves, Sa made a poor start this year. He made a huge error for the first goal and flapped at a few crosses throughout the game.

Jonny Castro Otto - 5

A disappointing display from Jonny. Going forward he was off the pace and he looked uncomfortable in possession.

Nathan Collins - 6

Aside from an error in the build-up to the second goal, Collins was fairly solid both in the air and on the floor.

Max Kilman - 6

Similar to Collins, centre-back partner Kilman did well and made some key interceptions.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 4

After arguably being the stand-out performer in pre-season, Ait-Nouri was Wolves’ worst player against Leeds. His mistake led to the first goal and for the second he got the wrong side of the forward and then bundled into his own net.

Ruben Neves - 7

Probably Wolves’ best player. Neves looked after the ball well and kept Wolves moving.

Leander Dendoncker - 6

A decent display from Dendoncker, who broke up the game well and made some important tackles and interceptions. He should have scored with his huge chance, however.

Morgan Gibbs-White - 5

A fairly timid and quiet display from Gibbs-White. He improved in the second half but throughout the game he struggled to make an impact.

Daniel Podence - 7

Podence took his goal well and was Wolves’ link between midfield and attack. He was not perfect, but at least created chances.

Pedro Neto - 6

Neto needed to step on the gas more often. When he did take on his player he created problems, but it did not happen often enough.

Hwang Hee-chan - 6

Hwang had a good first half and helped Wolves create chances. He looked unfit in the second half, however, and tailed off.

Substitutes

Chem Campbell (for Hwang, 85).