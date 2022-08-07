Exclusive: Wolves reject Toti Gomes loan offer from Serie A club

Toti Gomes (Getty)

The 23-year-old was not involved in the squad for the opening day of the Premier League season at Leeds on Saturday but is expected to feature for the under-21s tomorrow (Monday).

Now, the Express & Star understands that Wolves have rejected a season-long loan offer for the defender from an unknown Serie A club.

Toti has had a stop-start pre-season with a small hamstring issue holding him back, however when he has played he has largely featured at full-back rather than centre-back.

His versatility means Wolves are likely to keep hold of him this season as a back up option across the back four or five.

Particularly with Conor Coady closing in on a departure, Wolves are understood to be keen to keep their defensive reinforcements with the club.

That also applies to Yerson Mosquera, however it is understood he would be more likely to leave on-loan than Gomes if the club changed tack.