Paul Carden backs Matty Brown as ideal AFC Telford United captain

Paul Carden the head coach / manager of AFC Telford United.

Brown, the experienced 32-year-old centre-half, was a key summer signing of Carden’s and is expected to play a leading role this season, as the National League North kicked off at home to Chorley today.

He has taken over from fellow defender Jordan Piggott, who took on the role shortly after signing last season.

“He is (a big personality) but he’s a good lad with it,” Carden said of 6ft 3in Brown. “He’s not someone who throws their weight about.

“He speaks to players, pulls them aside, it’s just how it is and why he’s been successful at clubs he’s been at and why so many managers before me have given him the armband.

“He knows when he needs to get on to people because he leads by example as well. He’s a proper man and someone others can learn from.

“I’ve said we need more men, people to step up and take responsibility. Piggo and Browny have done that. Browny has with winning promotions as captain, that’s why he’s now the captain.”

Carden added: “We gave Jordan Piggott the armband because of how much we valued him.

“We had a lot of loan players, to give a loan player the armband will tell you what we thought of Piggo. He’s only 23 and still learning, what a player to learn off in Browny.