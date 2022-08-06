Bruno Lage keen to keep Wolves winger Adama Traore

Adama Traore (Getty)

The winger only has one year left on his deal but a hamstring injury has kept him sidelined for most of the summer and the interest in him has cooled.

As a result, Traore could now remain with the squad as he aims to be fit within two to three weeks.

When asked if he could see Traore staying, Lage said: “Yes.”

He added: “Remember the way he started the season, and that month in January when he came from the bench and gave us a big impact.

“In October and November it wasn’t so good for him, but then he started scoring goals.

“I like him. I want solutions and for me to be able to take the best decisions.

“I like his game and the way he works every day.

“He came with a small problem from his holidays, but he said nothing and started working with the first team. In the first game (against Forest Green) he scored and he felt nothing.

“After he had a test and he had a little problem and he stopped. But he started pre-season very well.

“I want to keep these players because they are special and they give me different solutions.

“Especially now that the team can play in both systems, I need more solutions in front. I am happy with the solutions at the back and in front, but of course I want more.

“With five subs, everyone needs to feel important and involved. He (Traore) can play on the right or the left.”

However, Lage also made it clear that the player could depart if the right offer was made before the transfer deadline.

“One thing is the way I feel about the players and the way the club feels about the players, but in the end we need to understand there is a price for every player,” he added.

“If the price comes and it’s good for the player and the club, we need to accept.