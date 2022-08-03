Wolves keeper Matija Sarkic thanks marvel medics for injury return

Matija Sarkic (Getty Images)

The 25-year-old's season ended prematurely when he dislocated his shoulder in January while on-loan at Championship side Birmingham.

However, by May he had made a quick return and featured for the under-23s in their league play-off semi-final and final. He has also recently suffered a small hamstring issue but has now returned to training.

"I owe a lot of credit to them (the medical department) because every day they were on my case – not that I'm not a good professional! But they always took care of me and made sure I had everything I needed.

"Those little things make a big difference so I'm grateful to them. I wouldn't be here today, or in as good a shape, without them.

"It's a shame I got injured in the beginning of January but it's part of football. It's an opportunity for me to come back stronger.

"You have to do it professionally. If I get my opportunity, I'll do everything I can to play at my best and take that opportunity.

"At the end of the day it's not my decision whether I play or not, but hopefully I can do everything I can to make that decision easier for the manager."

Sarkic's involvement in the first team this season will see him replace veteran John Ruddy, who was a big part of the Wolves dressing room during his five years at the club.

But the confident shot-stopper is determined to bring his own value to Wolves and will not be overshadowed by Ruddy's legacy.

"I wouldn't say I feel pressure, but I understand he's a big personality who did a lot for the changing room," Sarkic said.

"But I'm my own person and I have my own qualities that I'll bring to the changing room and the team.

"I got along really well with John and he's a great guy. I wish him all the best at Blues."

Sarkic is adamant that he will fight to play for the first team, but when asked if he would consider dropping into the under-21s for minutes, he said: "I'm open to that if it will benefit me, then why not.