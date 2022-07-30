Matija Sarkic vows to fight for Wolves place

Matija Sarkic (Getty)

The goalkeeper will be part of the first team squad this summer after being rewarded for an impressive loan at Birmingham with a new three-year deal.

He faces tough competition in Jose Sa, who shone for Wolves last season, but the 25-year-old is adamant that he will fight for his opportunity.

“I’ve had two loans since being at Wolves and I like to think I’ve done really well in those loans,” he told the Express & Star.

“I’ve tested myself on both of those occasions and done really well, so this is just another test for me.

“But I back myself to get the spot and push Jose. I’m not here just to sit on the sidelines, I want to get that number one spot.

“Obviously pre-season is tough and I’m just getting back to fitness. It feels like the season where I’m gelling with the boys, because I’ve been away for the past two seasons, so I’ve enjoyed it so far.”

Sarkic may have to settle for cup games this season, particularly early on in the campaign, and although he says he is not in a rush, he claims he will take every chance that is handed to him this year.

“When I have an opportunity, it doesn’t matter if it’s a game or training, you have to show what you can do and be a presence,” he added.

“If you want it enough then you’ll do everything you can to get it.

“I’m looking forward to those games but I want to focus on the next pre-season games and prove what I can do. If it’s not to be this season, then it’ll be cup games and I can prove myself then. I’ll do everything I can to get myself in.

“I’m not in a rush but also I want to be at the top level as quickly as possible, every player does.

“I like to think that I’m someone who is quite driven and have a goal or objective that I want to achieve. That just clarifies your pathway to getting there.

“I think it’s just a matter of time before I do it.”

The new contract was a show of faith in Sarkic, particularly after he suffered a shoulder injury, and the Montenegro international was delighted to secure his future.

“I’m happy to commit myself to the club,” he said.

“My goal in football is to play in the Premier League and staying at Wolves is a big opportunity to do that. I see this as an opportunity to get myself into the starting XI.

“They showed faith in me and I have faith in them, so I just want to start playing.”

Sarkic has suffered a minor setback with a small hamstring issue that kept him out of the Besiktas friendly, while he is also unlikely to feature in Portugal this weekend.