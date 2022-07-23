Four Wolves players out to make their mark in Spain

Connor Ronan (Getty) Toti Gomes (Getty) Hugo Bueno (Getty) Joe Hodge (Getty)

Games with Alaves and Levante have come and gone and clashes with Besiktas and Villarreal B are next up. Wolves then travel to Portugal next week for games with Sporting and Farense, which may offer some their last chance to impress.

Connor Ronan

Ronan has been the surprise package for Wolves, having been an unlikely contender to join the 30-man squad for the pre-season camp in Spain. However, he has been given his chance to impress with fellow midfielder Bruno Jordao left at home and not in Bruno Lage’s plans. In the ‘Battle of Benidorm’ against Levante, the 24-year-old displayed an impressive range of passing with some highlight 30-yard cross-field balls.

Connor Ronan (Getty)

He also did not let his diminutive frame hold him back as he got stuck into tackles, while his technical ability shone from set pieces as his corner set up Wolves’ goal.

He was an unused substitute against Alaves, meaning he likely needs minutes against Besiktas today to have any hope of making something of his Wolves career.

Toti Gomes

From Ronan’s corner, Gomes headed home and the defender has shown his worth to Wolves’ squad.

In his short cameo against Alaves, Gomes played left-back and did well in an unknown position. He raced forward to support attacks, was quick to recover and defensively solid.

He’s an impressive athlete and against Levante showcased one of his biggest strengths – versatility.

Toti Gomes (Getty)

He started on the left of the back three, his natural position, before rolling substitutes saw him come back on in the second half and play on the right of the back three – another position supporters have not seen him play.

Max Kilman is the only natural left-footed centre-back in the squad, which may mean Gomes stays with the squad this summer, but the defender has also earned that in his own right.

Hugo Bueno

The first word to describe Bueno is aggressive – in a good way.

Not only is he quick, technically efficient and has an eye for goal – he is very intense and committed.

Hugo Bueno (Getty)

With Wolves’ lack of depth at wing-back or full-back, the Spaniard could be an option. He has been in and around the first team squad for some time but is yet to get his chance. He may benefit from a loan but for now he has an opportunity to perform in front of Lage and his coaches in the upcoming friendlies.

He held his own against Levante in challenging conditions.

Joe Hodge

The 19-year-old had enjoyed a good year with Wolves and has since been called up to the Republic of Ireland under-21s for the first time.

His inclusion in Lage’s squad for Spain was another show of faith for a player that is a bundle of energy.

Joe Hodge (Getty)