Wolves star Pedro Neto salutes team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White

Pedro Neto (Getty)

The pair linked up nicely in the 4-0 friendly win over Alaves on Wednesday as they played either wing in a 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1.

The free-flowing attacking football gave them both licence to drift inside, with Gibbs-White setting Neto up for his goal, and the Portuguese forward is enjoying playing alongside his English team-mate.

“Since the day that I arrived Morgan was a player that I enjoyed playing with in training. We speak to each other about that,” he said.

“I remember one training session that we had, our team did a fantastic job. We were playing with young players – me, him, Vitinha – and we did a fantastic training session and were joking with the older guys.

“Morgan is a player that is easy to play with because he likes to combine, he likes to come inside, he likes to play with the team, and he comes here to improve the team.”

The formations against Alaves were a change from the usual five-at-the-back, but Neto feels that it does not hugely impact his game.

He added: “I am just happy to be on the pitch. The feeling comes during the game. Sometimes I speak with Morgan, sometimes I speak with Raul (Jimenez), sometimes I like to go to the right side so that I can come inside and combine with players. I have the ability to play on the right side as well as the left side, so it’s the same for me.”