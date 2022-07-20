Notification Settings

'That was a lot of fun!' Wolves fans delighted as Raul, Neto, Podence and Kilman run riot! WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 4-0 pre-season win over Alaves.

The Premier League side dominated the Spanish second division club from the opening minute and looked after the ball well.

Raul Jimenez handed Wolves a deserved lead with a trademark nerve-free penalty before Pedro Neto calmly slotted home a second – as Wolves’ free-flowing attacking football proved impressive.

A second half formation change saw Daniel Podence occupy the number 10 role and just six minutes after he came on he headed home the third, despite being 5ft 4ins tall.

Centre-back Max Kilman added a wonderful fourth goal with a 70-yard charge forward before slotting home, as Wolves capped off a superb win.

