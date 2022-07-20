'That was a lot of fun!' Wolves fans delighted as Raul, Neto, Podence and Kilman run riot! WATCH

Wolves fans

The Premier League side dominated the Spanish second division club from the opening minute and looked after the ball well.

Raul Jimenez handed Wolves a deserved lead with a trademark nerve-free penalty before Pedro Neto calmly slotted home a second – as Wolves’ free-flowing attacking football proved impressive.

A second half formation change saw Daniel Podence occupy the number 10 role and just six minutes after he came on he headed home the third, despite being 5ft 4ins tall.