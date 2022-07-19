Wolves searching for brightest football talents at Golden Chance programme in America

Joe Hunt at Golden Chance in America (Getty/Wolves)

Launched in 2019 in Hong Kong, the Golden Chance programme has recently taken part in Phoenix, Arizona where boys aged 16-21 had the chance to catch the eye of Wolves academy coaches.

Joe Hunt, Wolves’ international project manager, said: “Golden Chance is around the experience of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“We are an English Premier League team, we are big in the local community in Wolverhampton, but with out growth in the club we want to get around different areas of the world.

“This gives local players the opportunity to showcase themselves to our staff, to show how good they are and look at the talent compared to our talent in the UK.

“Phoenix is a great sporting area for us and with the links we have we’re very excited to come out here and do the work.

“We know in terms of a ‘soccer environment’ there’s a lot of players here we want to look at and give that experience of them working with our academy staff.

“Golden Chance was designed to provide life changing opportunities. We started the project in 2019 and due to the pandemic, we haven’t been able to expand as quickly as we wanted.

“Our plans are now in full flow, and we are delighted to bring the next instalment of Golden Chance to Phoenix.”

Wolves have teamed up with Arizona youth club FBSL Tuzos for the programme and the two stand-out performers will be selected to join Wolves’ under-21s squad out in America, as they continue to build-up to the new season by taking part in the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Invitational.

The tournament in Utah will feature Wolves and Chelsea under-21s, as well as MLS NEXT Pro’s Real Monarchs, Colorado Rapids 2 and Toronto FC II.

President of FBSL Tuzos, Jesse Cedena, said: “It is incredible for our club to partner with Wolves.

“We believe every child should be able to play top level club soccer, regardless of their financial situation.