Max Kilman feeling stronger than ever after Wolves injury comeback

Max Kilman (Getty)

The 25-year-old suffered ankle ligament damage in an open training session in April and was targeting an August return, with the hope of being ready for the start of the season.

However, the centre-back recovered quicker than first thought and was back in time to play some part in the behind closed doors friendly with Burnley on July 9.

“It felt great (to be back) to be honest,” Kilman told the Express & Star.

“It’s great to be playing with the boys and it’s great to be playing in a game.

“I was really happy and delighted that I got through it.

“I feel stronger because I’ve been doing a lot of work outside, rehab and a lot of gym work.

“I felt really good and my ankle feels fine.

“I’m happy to be back with the boys and fully training. It’s great to be back out there, especially after a long three months out.

“I’ve been back training and of course it’s really hot! But it’s a good camp for us to go, enjoy it but work hard.”

After a hugely impressive campaign in which Kilman helped Wolves to within touching distance of a return to Europe, he then had to watch from the sidelines as Wolves lost five of their last seven and failed to win any.

For Kilman, it was difficult to watch the club’s season fizzle out as he watched from the treatment table.

“It was frustrating,” he added.

“I’d played consistently so being out of the team was difficult, of course.

“I had to still show my support for the boys. I was doing that off the pitch.

“I’ve felt really good and training has been really good.

“Everyone has been working really hard, doing double sessions.

“We have to keep going and make sure when it comes to the first game of the season that we’re fully ready and raring to go.”