Fabio Silva seals Anderlecht loan after agreeing Wolves contract extension

Fabio Silva (Getty)

The deal is set to be announced tomorrow (Tuesday) on the day the forward turns 20-years-old – and the £35million attacker has also signed a contract extension with Wolves.

His current deal already runs until 2025 and in order to send him on-loan Wolves wanted to include a two-year contract extension.

However, Silva's representatives were eager to agree to a one-year extension which was a sticking point in finalising the loan and meant the move stalled for a number of days.

Now, both parties have agreed a one-year extension, which will take Silva's deal to 2026, and Wolves also hold the option of another year which could see him stay at Molineux until 2027.

The compromise on the deal means that the loan could finally go through and Silva passed his medical in Belgium earlier today.