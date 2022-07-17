Notification Settings

Wolves squad cool off during intense training camp - Gallery

By Nathan Judah

Bruno Lage has got the Wolves squad working morning and night in a bid to get the in prime shape ahead of the Premier League season.

Jonny and Nathan Collins (Getty)
Jonny and Nathan Collins (Getty)

Double sessions has been the order of the day with players working hard in the intense Spanish heat.

Plenty of the squad have been using the hotel's pool to cool down between training.

Here's some of the best pictures:

Conor Coady (Getty)
Nelson Semedo (Getty)
Pedro Neto (Getty)
Pedro Neto and Ruben Neves (Getty)
Morgan Gibbs-White (Getty)
Leander Dendoncker (Getty)
Jonny and Nathan Collins (Getty)
Jose Sa (Getty)
Bruno Lage (Getty)
Pedro Neto and Raul Jimenez (Getty)
Wolves' training base (Getty)
Ice bath for two (Getty)
Pool time (Getty)
