Wolves in Alicante: Nathan Judah's tour diary - Day 4

Wolves tour diary - Day 4

A little bit of context, Saturday was a very busy work-wise so we actually didn't even leave our Air B&B until 10.15pm.

We started at a lovely tapas bar to get a good lining of the old stomachs before encountering the Benidorm night life.

I knew Liam needed some food in him before the drinks started to flow!

LK: The food was brilliant, by the way. Every customer was Spanish, which we felt was a good sign, and the food did not disappoint. I was pretty pleased with my attempt at ordering in Spanish, too.

Now I thought the famous Benidorm strip was the beachfront that we walked along on night one - turns out I was completely wrong!

The strip is very much one street inland and it's....how can I describe it...eye opening!

Whatever your taste(s), you will be catered for - take that any way you want it!

*Note* A few on twitter were a little upset at one of my video's.

If you know me, followed our journey over the last few years or read/listen/watch any of the content, you'll know I was mocking myself being out of my comfort zone and not the place where we were.

Former digi colleague Luke Hatfield had sent Liam a few bars to hit from his previous travels.

And we ended up in an American style establishment with incredibly strong drinks, having a good old sing song until the early hours.

'Two beers for two euros, buy one get three free, triples for singles' you get the idea!

Thanks to the Wolves fans who bought us some kind of strawberry milkshake shot - definitely sat well with the beer, rum and gin.

LK: It was a great night and we needed it! It's been busy with work and it would be rude not to enjoy some of the night-life while we are here. The main strip in Benidorm is a sight to behold, and frankly I loved it. Thanks, too, to the Wolves fans we bumped into for being nice lads and of course getting us that shot!

I did leave the bartender speechless at one point when I asked for a Belvedere vodka/soda with a dash of lemonade and a lime - surely a regular request?

Wolves fans are certainly going to enjoy it out here - although with the game's kicking off at 7pm, whether they'll be able to remember the match is another question entirely!

But you'll be happy to know we made it back home in one piece - actually maybe a few pieces.

I'm not going to say what time we got in, but it wasn't 3,4 or 5am!

LK: Despite Judah's tweet suggesting otherwise, he's been struggling more than me with his hangover. Saying that, I didn't wake up until 3pm and then had to write two Wolves stories...

It's been a cracking start to the tour and next week, things really start to hot up!

We'll be at training tomorrow, speaking to new £20.5m signing Nathan Collins on Tuesday, before we get our first chance to see Wolves in action this season.

Jonny and new £20.5m man Nathan Collins taking in some pool work (Getty)

Wednesday vs Alaves, a behind-closed-doors game vs Levante on Thursday and Romain Saiss's Beskitas next Saturday.

It's going to be busy - now where is that Alka-Seltzer?!