Nathan Collins: Wolves should be pushing for Europe

Nathan Collins (Getty)

The Republic of Ireland international became Wolves' first signing of the summer when he made the £20.5million switch from Burnley.

Not only does the central defender believe Wolves is the right club for him and his style, but he insists the talent in the squad is strong enough to make a top seven charge.

“This season I want to push for Europe, I think as a group we all want that," Collins said via the club's website.

"That should be the minimum of what we want to push for, but if we do that, we can push on again and keep getting better as a team over the next five years.

“I can’t wait, I need to get back playing football, I missed it over the break. The Premier League’s one of the best, I really enjoy the challenge of it, so I want to get back playing as soon as.”

When asked about Wolves being the right club for him, Collins added: “There was a lot to it. I played against Wolves twice last season and saw the style of play, and I think it complements my style of play.

"I saw the team and saw there was something to build on, and I think there’s something to chase as a team. We have high aspirations and I’m looking forward to the season.

“When I played them at Molineux, that was tough. They played us off the park really. It was a different game when we played them at home, but they were a tough team and we probably didn’t deserve to win, but we got a result somehow. Tough team to play against and on their day they’re a really good team.”

The move to sign Collins accelerated last Monday evening and by Tuesday he was having his medical at Compton before quickly jetting off to the pre-season camp in Spain.

It was a whirlwind 24 hours but the 21-year-old says he has settled in well, with the help of midfielder Connor Ronan.

He said: “It was full on from the day I did my medical, straight over to Spain. Since I’ve come here, I’ve really enjoyed it, the couple of days have been really fun and all the lads have been really welcoming so far.

“Training’s been tough and it’s a tough standard, so I’m getting myself up to speed, but I’ve enjoyed it so far, it’s been good.

“Only Connor Ronan (he knew). I played with him a few times with Ireland. It was good, he helped me out to start with. It was better to come in now for the camp, there’s nobody else to talk to other than the lads, and it was the best chance to get to know them.