Wolves defender Nelson Semedo targetting quick return and World Cup spot

The right-wing-back is expected to return in August and has made up part of the squad on the pre-season tour of Spain, however he is unlikely to be ready for the start of the season.

This year's World Cup in Qatar is taking place in the winter, meaning Semedo has until November to prove his worth to international manager Fernando Santos, and the 28-year-old has that target firmly in his sights.

"First of all my target is here with Wolves because that will take me there," he told the Express & Star.

"When I start playing I'll do my best to try and get a place in the team.

"It's a great team with great players and that's my target, I want to be there.

"Everybody wants to be there so everybody has to fight and then the coach will decide who is better to take to the World Cup."

Semedo may have to battle with Manchester City's Joao Cancelo for a place, but the Wolves man insists the Portuguese team-mates will help each get better.

"Joao is a great player. For me he is the best in my position," Semedo added.

"We have trained and he is incredible. I identify with how he plays because he's incredible.

"We'll be there to help each other, I won't be there to compete with him. Everybody will help each other and I hope to be there with the team to reach our targets."

Wolves are expected to have several players taking part in the tournament, including Conor Coady, Raul Jimenez and the crop of Portuguese players.

For manager Bruno Lage, he believes that is testament to the work the club has done.

"It means the club has been doing the right job through the years," he said.

"I've been saying that since day one. We have a good squad – top players and top men.

"If they are good men it's very easy to have a good environment and it's very easy to work here.

"The players are, every time, ready to work the way we want. It's an amazing place because they are good players and good men.

"When they come back we spend more time in the analysis room looking at the strategies because we need to recover. Some of them play games and travel.