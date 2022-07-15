Exclusive: Adama Traore leaves Wolves training camp for scan on hamstring injury

Adama Traore (Getty)

The winger flew with the squad to Alicante on Tuesday but did not take part in training with the team and instead focused on strength and conditioning work.

It is understood he sustained the hamstring injury, which is not expected to be serious, before the squad flew out for their pre-season camp.

Now, the 26-year-old has flown across Spain to Barcelona today for a scan on the injury.

The scan will determine the the severity of the injury, although it is believed to not be of huge concern.

However, it is not known how long Traore will be away from the squad, who are based near Benidorm.

The injury is another blow to the Wolves squad after they lost Chiquinho to an anterior cruciate ligament injury which will keep him sidelined for at least six months.

On the injury front, Wolves have just seen Max Kilman return to the grass in the last two weeks while Nelson Semedo continues his rehabilitation from a torn hamstring.

If Traore’s injury is more serious than first thought, it could damage his chances of a move away from Wolves.

The Spaniard has one year left on his deal and is still likely to depart this summer, if a club makes a move that will allow Wolves to recoup some of the £18million they spent on him in 2018.

Wolves spent several months trying to tie Traore down to a new deal, but he refused, and he then made a loan move to Barcelona in January with a £29million option to buy.

Barcelona had no intention to spend that money on him and have since recruited other players in his position, leaving Traore in limbo.

Several clubs, including Everton, Leeds and West Ham have been linked to the forward, with reports suggesting Wolves would accept £10million for him this summer.

The Express & Star understands that no conversations have been had with Wolves over a new deal for Traore and that he still has no intention of signing one.

Despite that, it is also understood that Traore has continued to stay professional throughout this process and has never refused to train or play for Wolves.