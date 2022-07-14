Connor Ronan to get a chance to shine on Wolves pre-season tour

Connor Ronan (Getty)

The 24-year-old made his senior breakthrough at Molineux in 2016 but has spent the majority of his career out on-loan, with six separate spells to date.

The latest of those spells came at Scottish Premiership side St Mirren where Ronan enjoyed the most successful season of his career, scoring eight goals and providing five more.

Last month the Express & Star reported that Wolves would be open to selling Ronan for the right fee, and although that is still the case, the Republic of Ireland youth international will be given a chance to impress in pre-season before a final decision is made.

Ronan is certainly thought of more highly than Bruno Jordao who was left out of the 30-man squad for the training camp in Spain and is likely to leave the club this summer.

Similarly, the Express & Star understands that several players in the Wolves squad have been impressed with Ronan in pre-season and would be open to him staying with the team.

Ronan returned to pre-season at the end of June, playing in two behind closed doors friendlies at Compton, and he is expected to play some part next week in the friendlies against Deportivo Alaves, Levante and Besiktas.

As a result, the midfielder will be given an opportunity to prove his worth to manager Bruno Lage during their warm weather camp.

Had the head coach not been interested in giving Ronan that chance, he could have easily left him at Compton like he did with Jordao, Patrick Cutrone and Leo Bonatini, who have all been told they are not in his plans.