Wolves set for £20.5m signing of Burnley defender Nathan Collins

Nathan Collins for Burnley against Wolves (Getty)

The Republic of Ireland international has travelled to the Midlands for a medical today after talks accelerated late last night.

Both clubs have now agreed a £20.5million fee and it is hoped Collins will be able to travel with the rest of the squad to their pre-season camp in Spain later today.

The 21-year-old moved to Burnley last summer in a £12million deal from Stoke. The Irishman came through at Dublin-based club Cherry Orchard before moving to Stoke as a youngster.

The right-sided centre-back also has some experience playing at right-back and fits the bill for Bruno Lage, who was targeting a right-footed defender.

Collins has made six appearances, and scored for goal, for his country after making his senior debut in October last year.