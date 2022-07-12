Liam Keen comment: Loan move abroad could be the making of Wolves' Fabio Silva

Fabio Silva (Getty)

As it stands, a season-long loan move has been agreed for Silva to join the Belgian club, with no option to buy and no loan fee.

However, both parties are still ironing out issues over a contract extension, with Wolves wanting a two-year extension and Silva’s representatives asking for a one-year extension. His current contract already runs until 2025.

It is expected that this deal will still go through and for Wolves it makes sense on several fronts.

Financially, more than anything, this is a smart move. Bruno Lage has been keen to bring in another striker and help the squad’s goalscoring woes, meaning Silva may be pushed further down the pecking order when he needs minutes on the field. Rather than wasting his time and wages he will play regularly for Anderlecht, who will cover the full cost of his wages.

Similarly, if any contract extension is finalised, Wolves are not missing out. The year they lose of Silva in the squad is made up with a longer contract.

Financially it makes sense, particularly for a club eager to make signings using their self-sustaining model – simply put, this loan frees up space.

It also makes sense on the field, if Silva can find his rhythm.

Last season he had a handful of impressive performances, despite his limited minutes and starts, but ultimately he failed to score a single goal – which strikers are always judged on.

The timing for a loan feels right. He has had two seasons to learn from the experienced forwards and coaches at Wolves and should be ready to stand on his own two feet.

A move to Belgium can help him find his scoring touch, grow in confidence and experience and come back a more well-rounded footballer.

Take Morgan Gibbs-White for example. He left for the Championship as a talented but unsure player and has returned as hot property.

Gibbs-White has seemingly also grown as a person. Many say he has returned a man, having left a boy, and Silva could experience the same.

Understandably, there will be concerns over the standard of the league, and although it is much easier than the Premier League, the Belgians still put up a fight.

Really, it’s all about regular minutes and goals – if Silva achieves that, Wolves will be much better off, but if he fails then the risk has not paid off.

The damage a bad loan could do to Silva, who only turns 20 on July 19, could be catastrophic to his confidence.

As a £35million record signing he already carries the weight of expectation, but a disappointing loan could damage him even more.

However, Silva could also benefit from a change of scenery, even if it is for a year.

Consider this also – the outlook of a club sending their record signing on loan is a difficult decision to make, plenty of tabloids and pundits will have a field day.

But the club has to consider the financial and potential footballing success of this potential move.

Wolves will be taking a risk if he does depart, but the potential gains are perhaps worth it.

It all comes down to the player. If Silva applies himself he can make a success of this loan.