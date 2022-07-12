Inside track on Wolves target: Nathan Collins could become an elite defender

Nathan Collins for Burnley against Wolves (Getty)

After an impressive first Premier League season with Burnley, the 21-year-old is set for a £20.5million switch to Molineux.

We spoke to Burnley reporter and sports editor for the Burnley Express, Chris Boden, for the inside track on Wolves’ new man.

How would you sum up Collins’ first (and only) season at Burnley?

Collins came in essentially as back-up to captain Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, with a view to bedding in over the season with both those players out of contract in the summer. He ended up playing more games than he would have expected, due to injury to Mee, particularly towards the end of the season where he played 12 of the last 13 Premier League fixtures. He impressed early in the season when Mee was injured, with his all-round defending, reading of the game, composure on the ball and ability to drive out from the back - Pep Guardiola said in October when asked about breaking Burnley down after a 2-0 City win at the Etihad: “You can cross the balls, but with Tarkowski there, Mee was not there but the new central defender, the young lad, he is strong as well.”

Later in the season he added a goal threat, scoring big goals against Everton, in a 3-2 win, and Southampton, in a 2-0 win, before his stunning effort for Ireland against Ukraine.

He was magnificent against Harry Kane in a 1-0 defeat at Spurs late on, with interim manager Mike Jackson saying: “I just said that to him in there, those exact words (immense).

“That’s brilliant for him, he took on that challenge of playing against one of the best strikers around, which is great for a 21-year-old, but it doesn’t surprise me because I know what he’s like and what he’s capable of.

“I think he is improving all the time. He has this fearless thing as well, which I think all good players have. They have to have a belief, it is not an arrogance, he wants to improve.

“I think he can still improve on a lot, but he has got a foundation to go on and play at this level for a long time.”

It took him a little bit of time to hold down a first team place – was that down to him adapting?

That was purely down to developing under Sean Dyche and Burnley’s long-standing centre back pairing Mee and Tarkowski – who were paired together in 2017 and helped Burnley to two top 10 finishes and European football. It was to Collins’ credit that Mee’s return was not set in stone after injury in October, when Collins fared so well, but Dyche went with his tried and trusted.

What are his strengths?

His composure on the ball for his age is remarkable, he drives forward with purpose – capable of creating chances with through balls or going on to score himself as with Ireland against Ukraine. He needed great concentration in a Burnley defence that was put under pressure, and he was generally unruffled. And his dominance in the air in both boxes is a major plus.

What, if any, are his weaknesses?

From what we’ve seen, he could over-play at times, and that composure on a couple of occasions led to over-confidence, but that was on a couple of occasions all season. He did have a brain-freeze in the final game, handling the ball to concede a penalty at 0-0 against Newcastle, but that was most unlike him.

Could you see him fitting into a five-at-the-back system, if Wolves stick with that?

He played in a back four in the main at Burnley, but towards the last few games, interim boss Mike Jackson used three centre backs, and Collins shone, particularly at Spurs against Kane. He has played a lot of football at right back for Stoke, so is comfortable on the right of a three as well, and obviously in the centre, where he could be a sweeper-type, driving out from the back.

At 21, how far do you see him progressing?

I genuinely think he will become an elite centre back – for his age, he is as good as anything else out there at the moment in Europe, never mind centre-backs.

With players such as Coady, Boly and Kilman at Wolves – should he be targeting a regular starting berth?

One hundred per cent. I think he should be demanding that of himself. I see him establishing himself in the side, and maybe in a couple of years, one of the big six or a European giant will come knocking.

Would you say £20.5m is a bargain, fair, or overpriced deal?