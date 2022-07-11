Wolves in talks to sign Burnley defender Nathan Collins

Nathan Collins during his time at Stoke. Picture: Peter Powell/PA Wire.

The 21-year only signed for the Clarets last summer, in a £12million move from Stoke.

Originally from Ireland, Collins came through at Dublin-based club Cherry Orchard before moving to Stoke as a youngster.

Primarily a centre-back, Collins has also played at right-back and could prove a useful option in Wolves' defence, as Bruno Lage chases his first signing of the summer.

Reports have suggested talks are ongoing over a £20.5million deal for the defender who has six appearances and one goal for the senior Republic of Ireland national squad, after making his debut in October last year.