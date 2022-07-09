Meritan Shabani and Renat Dadashov seal permanent Grasshoppers switch

Meritan Shabani (Getty)

The duo have failed to make the desired impact during their three-year stay at Molineux with serious injuries proving costly.

Shabani suffered two severe ACL injuries which saw the 23-year-old spend several months on the sidelines having signed for the club from Bayern Munich back in 2019.

Dadashov has been on a similar journey to Shabani during his Wolves career, with the 23-year-old also suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury just weeks after initially moving from Wolves to Grasshoppers on loan in August 2020.

“Meritan (Shabani) has had two very serious injuries while he’s been here, but he worked really well in his rehabilitation and he’s certainly now ready for a full season of senior football," said Wolves’ strategic player marketing manager Matt Jackson.

“We really like him as a person and as a footballer, and we have a duty of care to all players at the club to do everything we can to make sure they have the best possible future, so we felt it was a brilliant opportunity for him to develop his career at Grasshoppers, and once again cement the links between the two clubs.

“He has spent the last few weeks training over in Zurich as they returned before us because their league season starts early, and he’s had that two-week experience with the club, where he’s fitted in well with the squad, and impressed the coaching staff and the playing staff.

Both players should make a big impact and will be hopeful of resurrecting their careers in Switzerland.

“First and foremost, this move for Renat (Dadashov) is a great footballing opportunity,” Jackson added.

“There is striking similarities with Meritan, who he’s actually very close to as well.

“Both are native German speakers, which is great for the Grasshoppers culture and they are both great footballers in positions they are looking to fill.