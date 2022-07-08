Wolves unveil 2022/23 away kit

Conor Coady (Getty)

Following the release of their home kit at the beginning of June, the new away kit is now available and is also designed by Castore.

Joao Moutinho (Getty)

Ahead of the new home kit announcement Wolves unveiled a partnership with online global payment services company AstroPay, who are now featuring as the main sponsor on both kits. 12Bet is also the new sleeve sponsor.

The colour scheme for the new away strip is reminiscent of the 1996 away shirt, but with a sleeker design and missing the wolf head pattern. The gold markings on the front were inspired by the iconic girders and fixings of the Billy Wright Stand at Molineux.

Chiquinho (Getty)

The full strip also comes with matching shorts and socks.

Adult shirts are available in pro and replica jerseys, priced at £105 and £55 respectively.

Pedro Neto (Getty)

The pro jersey is designed to perfectly mirror the shirt worn by the men and women players, with breathable fabric, while the replica will have small differences that mark it as the cheaper option for fans.

Leander Dendoncker (Getty)

The full pricing list is below:

Replica shirt | Adult | £55

Pro shirt | Adult | £105

Shirt | Junior | £40

Shirt | Womens | £55

Long sleeve | Adult | £65

Long sleeve | Junior | £50

Replica short | Adult | £28

Pro short | Adult | £45

Short | Junior | £23

Kit | Baby | £38

Kit | Infant | £42

Sock | Adult | £15

Sock | Junior | £12

Nelson Semedo (Getty)