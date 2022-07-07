Toti Gomes grateful to Wolves teammates

The young centre-back impressed when he was recalled from his loan at Grasshoppers and thrown straight into Premier League action.
An injury to Romain Saiss – who has since left the club – meant Gomes finished the season in the starting XI and the 23-year-old admits the experienced heads in the club helped coach him through.
"All of them have helped me, but more the guys in my position," he told the Express & Star.
"Coady, Boly, Saiss have all helped me. Whenever I have any doubts I always speak with them to get some help.
"That's why I'm comfortable on the pitch and in training, because of them.
"Since the first day they have been helping me a lot. Especially Coady, he's been helping me a lot with speaking in training and in the games.
"It's not easy sometimes to speak because it's loud, but I think what I'm doing now is also because of them. They are helping me a lot."
The move from the Swiss top flight to the Premier League was a huge step up for Gomes – particularly when you consider he was playing in the Swiss second tier the season before.
But Gomes believes his opportunity has been a result of his hard work and he is now craving more.
"It means a lot for me," he added.
"It's been hard work in training and now I have this opportunity to play in these big stadiums.
"I'm so happy with what I'm achieving but I want some more. There is a lot to improve, but this is the road."
During Gomes' spell out of the first team, after he was recalled, he often played for the under-23s to keep his match fitness sharp.
Unlike other footballers, Gomes' ego does not get in the way and he is happy to play anywhere – just as long as he gets on the pitch.
He said: "It's really good to have some minutes, I just want to play. Everybody wants to play.
"For me, I will always give everything if it's here or with the first team.
"It's really good to be here and help also the under-23s."