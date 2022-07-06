Nelson Semedo aiming to hit the Wolves goal trail

Nelson Semedo celebrates (Getty)

The 28-year-old only netted once last season – and also registered just one assist – despite having a plethora of good chances.

Particularly early in the season, most notably in the games against Watford and Southampton, the right-wing-back spurned several one-on-one opportunities.

Now, the Portugeuese international is focused on improving that aspect of his game once he returns from injury – and insists he has full faith in the Wolves staff to help him improve.

He told the Express & Star: “It’s something that can change a game.

“In my first games, I missed three or four clear opportunities. That makes all the difference. It’s something I still have to improve and I know here they will help me with that. I’m not worried about it.

“I have to work hard to be fit to play first and feel good with my injury. Of course, I will try to be available when they expect and when I expect as well.

“But if I have to wait one or two more weeks to be good to play then there’s no problem (with that).”

Despite the lack of goals, Semedo got into a rhythm that saw him find his best form in a Wolves shirt following his switch from Barcelona – before injuries in the second half of the season blighted his year.

When asked how that form weighed up against his impressive campaigns at both Benfica and Barcelona, he added: “This form was good. I was feeling confident and happy.

“But I also had good form at Barcelona and Benfica.

“It’s a different championship at Benfica and my first season was great because I reached the national team, but the next season was great.

“At Benfica was my best, but it’s a different championship in the Portuguese league.

“Now I’m playing in the Premier League, which is the most competitive league in the world.”

Following his torn hamstring, Semedo is now out of his protective boot and off crutches.