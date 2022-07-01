Jose Sa, Adama Traore and Daniel Podence return to Wolves training

Daniel Podence (Getty)

The three senior players arrived at Compton yesterday and were put through their paces in the gym and out on the training field.

Shot-stopper Sa, who enjoyed a hugely successful first season at the club, was given a warm welcome by goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts as he returned to join understudy Matija Sarkic.

Podence recently got married and was given extra time to enjoy his honeymoon before returning to Wolverhampton and now joins the largely young squad, with several first team players still to come back.

Adama Traore (Getty)

Traore’s arrival back at Compton marks his first time back at the club since he went on-loan to Barcelona in January. His future will be one of the many uncertainties that Wolves need to tie up this summer but for the time being he has rejoined the group for pre-season training.

A number of players arrived for duty on Monday, where they underwent testing, before they took to the training pitch alongside head coach Bruno Lage on Tuesday.

Pedro Neto, Max Kilman, Jonny Castro Otto, Nelson Semedo and Rayan Ait-Nouri are among some of the more experienced players currently back in the group, alongside younger faces in Toti Gomes, Yerson Mosquera, Luke Cundle and Chem Campbell.

The international players, including Ruben Neves, Conor Coady and Raul Jimenez, are all expected to return next week.

Meanwhile, Wolves under-21's have had their first two Papa John’s Trophy group games announced.