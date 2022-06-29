Exclusive: No bid for Morgan Gibbs-White as Wolves expect to keep midfielder

Morgan Gibbs-White (PA)

After an impressive loan spell at Sheffield United, where he notched 12 goals and 10 assists, the Stafford-born attacking midfielder is attracting plenty of interest this summer.

Most notably, newly-promoted Nottingham Forest are understood to be interested with a £20million figure being reported.

However, the Express & Star understands that Wolves are yet to receive a bid for Gibbs-White and the club are hopeful of keeping him for the upcoming Premier League season, regardless of whether he signs a new contract.

The club offered the 22-year-old new terms at the end of May but he is yet to sign on the dotted line.

However, with two years left on his current Wolves contract it is understood that this new contract is not a deal-breaker and that the club hope to keep him this summer regardless of whether he signs it.

It is believed the motive behind the new deal was a show of faith from Wolves in a player that has just enjoyed the best season of his career to date.

With no bid currently being made for his signature, the Express & Star understands it would take a substantial fee to test Wolves’ resolve and convince them to let him go.

Head coach Bruno Lage is a big fan of the attacking midfielder – who has also played as part of a front three – and originally did not want to let him go on-loan last summer.

Lage then offered Gibbs-White the chance to return in January but he chose to stay on-loan and Wolves are now eager to keep him this summer.

The club are also still working on a new deal for Joao Moutinho.

The veteran midfielder will officially cease to be a Wolves player tomorrow when his deal expires but the club have offered him fresh terms. The Express & Star reported two weeks ago that the two parties were edging closer to an agreement and although he is yet to sign, there is still a confidence that he will remain a Wolves player – however, talks may drag on into next week.

Finally, it is understood that there is no imminent deal for Adama Traore to return to Barcelona, despite his cryptic Instagram story which said ‘I am coming’ alongside a video of his highlights at the club.