Wolves skipper Conor Coady hails Toti Gomes' impact at Molineux

Toti Gomes (Getty)

The 23-year-old was recalled from his loan at Grasshoppers in January, with Wolves struggling for numbers at centre-back due to Willy Boly’s injury and after Romain Saiss departed for the African Cup of Nations.

Gomes was thrown straight into Premier League action and impressed in his early appearances, before having to wait until May to feature again. He played in the final two games of the season and, particularly away at Liverpool on the final day, had a positive end to the campaign.

He made five Wolves appearances and is now aiming for more minutes next season – something skipper Coady believes he deserves for a superb start to his career in old gold.

“He’s been excellent since he’s come in, absolutely excellent,” Coady said.

“Our defence is something we have built ourselves on in recent years.

“It’s something we need to improve, set pieces and goals, and it’s something we look at as a defence. But Toti has been fantastic since he’s come in. He was on holiday in January, so to get the call to come in and then play as he has in the Premier League, is fantastic.

“He’s a cracking lad and he’s been improving every day.”

Before Gomes was recalled he was enjoying his second season on-loan at Grasshoppers, after achieving promotion back to the Swiss top flight in his first year.

His displays for Wolves convinced the hierarchy not to send him back on-loan and Coady has been impressed at how he has made the step up to the Premier League.

When asked how big that jump is, from playing in the second tier of Swiss football to the Premier League in just 18 months, Coady added: “It’s huge, but look at how he performed at Anfield against one of the best teams in the world. It’s important he keeps on improving and getting better. He’s a fantastic lad and a brilliant person to have in our dressing room. He’s been brilliant since he’s come in.”

Meanwhile, Wolves Women goalkeeper Shan Turner has been named in the Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming Women’s European Championship.