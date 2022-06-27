Newport's Bob Adams intends to utilise squad

Newport rugby

Adams, who is also head coach at the Old Showground, has been busy increasing his playing numbers for the move into the National League with a raft of signings.

He is still looking to add a couple more newcomers to his squad and fully intends to make the most of the options at his disposal.

Adams leaves no stone unturned in his preparations for games and uses video footage to run the rule over opponents and formulate his gameplan.

Last season’s charge to Midlands Premier glory saw Adams continually change his line-up – a policy that proved hugely successful.

“I like to analyse the opposition and identify their strengths and weakness and then pick a team I think is best suited to that particular game,” said Adams.

“I understand it if someone is disappointed because they are not playing and I will sit down with them and explain the decision.

“Players might be left out of the side having been part of a winning team the week before, but it’s all about picking the best side on the day.

“We started to introduce that last season and we didn’t field the same side in two consecutive games.

“The players are starting to understand the reasons for it, maybe not 100 per cent but we are getting there.

“We are going to need to utilise all the squad next season and if players are carrying knocks then we will be able to give then a rest because we have strength in