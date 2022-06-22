Top flops: Ten players who failed to make the Wolves grade

Paul Gladon of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In Cutrone's case - he arrived from AC Milan for £23 million - but hasn't worked out at Molineux and he looks to be on his way.

Equally, Hoever, who arrived from Liverpool two seasons ago, has found it tough and saw his manager Bruno Lage hit out at him in the media for a lack of preparation which Lage insists contributed to an injury.

Every club has players that come in and flop for one reason or another, and there are others who fall into the same category as Cutrone and Hoever.

Here is a look at six Wolves flops from recent years:

Patrick Cutrone

Cutrone had bagged 13 goals in 63 games for Milan when Wolves came knocking back in 2019.

At the time, Wolves paid £23 million for his services.

However, by the following January Cutrone was out on loan and wouldn't really get another chance back at Molineux.

He notched four in 20 at Fiorentina, before going back out on loan to Valencia in 2021 - and then he spent time at Empoli before his loan came to an end in 2022.

In total, Cutrone has played 14 times for Wolves scoring on just two occasions. £23 million for two goals is not the best return and Wolves are preparing to offload the 24-year-old this summer.

It is doubtful they will re-coup what they paid for the striker - who could do with a fresh start away from Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers's Patrick Cutrone battles with Stoke City

Ki-Jana Hoever

Hoever arrived at the club for £13 million two years ago at the same time as Diogo Jota went the other way to Liverpool.

Hoever came from Ajax and played four times at Liverpool - so you could say £13 million was a high figure?

After what has transpired that may be an accurate description - as the much fancied youngster has failed to light things up at Molineux.

The Dutch under 21 international had to way until December 2020 for his full debut - and in the last two years he has played 20 times.

But he has fallen out of favour under Bruno Lage, who criticised his lack of preparation last season after Hoever came off in the first half of a game.

Earlier this week the Express & Star revealed Wolves would let him go for the right price - he is now set to join PSV on loan.

If his loan spell goes well it could re-ignite his career away from Molineux - or potentially lead to a return to Wolves.

Ki-Jana Hoever who is set for a loan spell away from Molineux

Bruno Jordao

Signed at the same time as Pedro Neto for £8 million - big things were expected of the midfielder. It turns out Neto has gone on to shine at Molineux and Jordao has not.

In all, for their £8 million Wolves have had just one solitary appearance from the midfielder which came in the FA Cup.

After his first season he was sent to Famalicao in Portugal where he played just nine times before spending last season at Grasshoppers playing just 12 times.

Like Hoever, Jordao, who is 23, still has a chance to prove himself but has done little to show what he can do so far.

Leo Bonatini

Bonatini will go down as one of those players who was good on loan - but when the deal was made permanent failed to re-discover the heights he once hit.

The striker bagged 12 in 43 games as Wolves won promotion back to the Premier League - prompting the club to spend over £3 million to make the move from Al-Hilal permanent.

Since then Bonatini has played seven times and failed to score for Wolves. Three loan spells have followed - and it looks as though the 28-year-old's days at Molineux are well and truly numbered.

Leo Bonatini of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1.

Paul Gladon

This one can be filed under strange as well as flops. Back in 2016, the Championship Wolves snapped up young striker Gladon from Heracles Almelo in Holland for £1 million.

He'd scored six in 27 games for his side in Holland, prompting Wolves to take a punt.

But it never worked out - in fact he turned out just three times for the club, twice in the league.

He went back to his former club and after a spell on loan at another Dutch side - his time at Molineux ended and he was last known to be playing in 2021 in the Dutch second tier.

Paul Gladon of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Roderick Miranda

Miranda came to Wolves from Portugal for £2.7 million back in 2017.

He would go on to play 17 times over the course of four years. During that period he went out on loan twice, returned, then left permanently for Turkey before moving on to Melbourne Victory.

Not one that will stick in the memory for long.

Roderick Miranda of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ashley Fletcher of Sunderland.

Prince Oniangue

One that some may say, who?

The midfielder arrived at the club for £2 million but would play just ten times in two years.

Like many others, back to back loan spells followed before he left permanently Caen in 2018 and it seems to have kick started his career as he has played more than 80 times since making the move.

Prince Oniangue of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Antonio Martinez of West Ham United.

Razak Boukari

Boukari arrived at Wolves from Stade Rennais back in 2012 - when spending £3.1 million on a player was a bigger deal than it is today in the world of the Premier League millions.

In the end, he made six appearances for Wolves and failed to score. So that's around £500,000 per appearance if you look at it that way.

A major flop, who was quickly farmed out on loan the following season and was last seen playing in the French Third Division.