Wolves open to selling Ki-Jana Hoever for 'right price'

File photo dated 31-07-2021 of Ki-Jana Hoever, who has joined Nelson Semedo on the Wolves treatment table ahead of the visit of Watford. Issue date: Wednesday March 9, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wolves Preview. Photo credit should read Anthony Devlin/PA Wire..

The Dutch defender has endured a difficult season at Molineux, appearing only 10 times in all competitions, with six of those being starts.

He only featured twice after the turn of the year and last played for Wolves on March 5, when he came off with a hamstring injury in the 25th minute against Crystal Palace.

That injury prevented him from appearing again as he remained an unused substitute in the final games of the season.

Following that home clash with Palace, which Wolves lost 2-0, head coach Bruno Lage called out the youngster for failing to prepare correctly and that his injury was a result of his poor attitude. Towards the end of the campaign Lage said he would be happy to play Hoever again, but that never materialised, and the Express & Star now understands Wolves would be open to moving him on if the right offer was made.

The club would be keen to recoup as much money as possible for a player they paid £9million for in September 2020 and who still has three years left on his deal.