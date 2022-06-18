Bully tees up win after 17 years in footballers’ golf tournament

Steve Bull and Kenny Hibbitt with fellow players

The former striker was among dozens of ex-professionals that took part in the Footballers’ Golf Classic at the La Manga Club earlier this month.

Bully, who regularly plays golf and has a handicap of 13, has played in the tournament for the last 17 years and has now finally come out on top in the Stableford competition.

“I’ve come second once, a long time ago, and I’ve now won for the first time and I’m absolutely thrilled to bits,” he said.

“The first day was not great, I had 31 points. The second day I had 40 points and the third day I had 44 points – and my handicap is 13.

“We have loads of people go from the Midlands – around four or five teams.

“Every year they have always been pushing me to win and I’ve let them down all this time – but not any more!”

At the four-day competition, teams of three are assigned a different footballer for every game, meaning players have a chance to interact with several former professionals.

Bully was joined by another Wolves legend in Kenny Hibbitt, while Teddy Sheringham, Kenny Dalglish and Pat Jennings were among the other famous faces in attendance. “t’s a brilliant event where you get to meet loads of people – it’s a great trip,” Bully added.

“When you play games like this, you just enjoy the company. You get to know them as friends.

“You get to meet so many great people out there, from football and other sports. The people playing with them get to hear different stories and have laughs and jokes with them around the bar afterwards. It’s a great trip for people to go on.

“It’s a pleasure to play with all these people and brilliant to see Wolves legend Kenny Hibbitt there – he’s been playing even longer than me!”

As the winner, Bully will be awarded a green jacket in homage to the US Masters.

But the 57-year-old has his eyes on another prize when he arrives at next year’s event as champion.

“As the winner, next year I get to choose the Saturday night dinner,” he added.

“Everybody else has chosen chicken, steak or beef – but my selection will be faggots, chips and peas with bread and butter.