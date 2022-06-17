Wolves hoping to offload Patrick Cutrone this summer

Patrick Cutrone (Getty)

The Italian striker is entering the final year of his contract at Molineux but is not in Wolves’ plans for the upcoming season.

Cutrone arrived at Wolves in 2019 from AC Milan for an initial price of £16million but struggled for game time behind Raul Jimenez and was eventually sent out on-loan to Fiorentina.

After a brief spell back at Wolves, the 24-year-old then left for Valencia on-loan, before joining Empoli on-loan for the whole of last season – scoring just three goals.

Bruno Lage gave Cutrone an opportunity to fight for his Wolves career in pre-season last summer but the player was eager to leave and Wolves are now hoping to sell him this summer and recoup part of the substantial fee they paid for him three years ago.

The striker has been linked with a move to Turkey but it is understood that Wolves are yet to receive an offer for him.

If they are unable to sell him permanently, Cutrone is likely to leave on loan again and not feature for Wolves – however he could play some part in pre-season if the club cannot offload him in time. Meanwhile, the Express & Star understands Wolves would be open to selling Connor Ronan if the right offer was made.

The 24-year-old has just enjoyed the most successful season of his career with eight goals and five assists on-loan at Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

Ronan signed a new four-year contract at Wolves in 2020, meaning he has two years left on his current deal, and it is understood Wolves would consider a permanent move if the money was right. The midfielder, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at under-21 level, is attracting interest from other clubs in Scotland with Hearts reportedly considering making a move.

Ronan came through the Wolves academy after joining from Rochdale and made his first-team debut in December 2016.

His first loan moves came in 2018 when he joined Portsmouth and then Walsall before a spell at Slovakian side Dac Streda in 2019.