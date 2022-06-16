Wolves 2022/23 fixtures: Bruno Lage's men start at Leeds

Bruno Lage (Getty)

Due to the Commonwealth Games it was expected that Wolves would start the season away from home and Bruno Lage will get his second season in charge under way in Yorkshire, following the 1-1 draw at Elland Road last season, before a clash with newly-promoted Fulham marks the first game of the campaign at Molineux.

August rounds off with a trip to Spurs and a home game with Newcastle before a difficult September that consists of a trip to Liverpool and a home clash with Manchester City.

The final two games in November before the break for the World Cup will see Wolves play back-to-back home games with Brighton and Arsenal before they return on Boxing Day away at Everton.

The festive fixtures are rounded off with Manchester United at home on December 31 and Villa away on January 2.

Wolves once again face Manchester City and Liverpool in quick succession, when they travel to the Etihad on January 21 and welcome Liverpool to Molineux on February 4. The weekend in between is reserved for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Lage's side again face Spurs and Newcastle back-to-back in March before a fairly kind run of fixtures in April against Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Brentford, Leicester, Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Wolves start May with a home derby against Villa before closing out the season away at Manchester United, at home to Everton and then away to Arsenal.

Wolves 2022/3 fixtures:

August

6th Leeds (a)

13th Fulham (h)

20th Spurs (a)

27th Newcastle (h)

30th Bournemouth (a)

September

3rd Southampton (h)

10th Liverpool (a)

17th Manchester City (h)

October

1st West Ham (a)

8th Chelsea (a)

15th Nottingham Forest (h)

18th Crystal Palace (a)

22nd Leicester (h)

29th Brentford (a)

November

5th Brighton (h)

12th Arsenal (h)

December

26th Everton (a)

31st Manchester United (h)

January

2nd Aston Villa (a)

14th West Ham (h)

21st Manchester City (a)

February

4th Liverpool (h)

11th Southampton (a)

18th Bournemouth (h)

25th Fulham (a)

March

4th Spurs (h)

11th Newcastle (a)

18th Leeds (h)

April

1st Nottingham Forest (a)

8th Chelsea (h)

15th Brentford (h)

22nd Leicester (a)

25th Crystal Palace (h)

29th Brighton (a)

May

6th Aston Villa (h)

13th Manchester United (a)

20th Everton (h)