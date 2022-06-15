Notification Settings

Wolves to play pre-season friendlies against Besiktas and Alaves

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished:

Wolves will play pre-season friendlies against Besiktas and Deportivo Alaves during a 10-day camp in Alicante, Spain.

Wolves fans (Getty)

Bruno Lage's team will fly out for fixtures against Turkish top flight side Besiktas and Alaves – who were relegated to the Spanish second tier after finishing bottom of La Liga last season.

Wolves face Alaves – their first ever meeting with the club – at 7pm on Wednesday July 20 before playing Besiktas at 7pm on Saturday July, 23. Both games will be played at the Camilo Cano Stadium, home of Lu Nucia and based in Alicante.

Both friendlies will be broadcast live on Wolves TV and Facebook. Ticket information is yet to be announced.

This Alicante trip comes after Wolves' planned trip to America fell through when the Ohio Cup was cancelled and they were unable to schedule enough separate fixtures.

Wolves then turned their attention to Germany and Austria but have eventually settled on Spain for pre-season.

There will be a familiar face in the Besiktas team, too, after former Wolves defender Romain Saiss has joined them on a free transfer after ending his six-year spell at Molineux.

Wolves have historically ended their pre-season with a friendly at Molineux, but this year they are unable to play at home due to the Commonwealth Games, after West Midlands clubs agreed not to put more pressure on the local police force.

Instead, Wolves are expected to go on another short trip abroad for that final friendly. The club are still working on the details for that game and it is expected to be announced soon.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

