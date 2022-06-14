Gareth Southgate: Wolverhampton crowd can roar England to success

England manager Gareth Southgate during a training session at St George's Park, Burton-upon-Trent. Picture date: Friday June 3, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER England. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

The Three Lions boss believes playing in front of a sold-out Molineux will provide his players an “extra edge” in their efforts to beat Hungary and sign-off the international window with a victory.

England sit bottom of Group A3 having taken just two points from their opening three matches following Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Italy.

That match was played behind closed doors at Molineux in front of just a few thousand schoolchildren and Southgate is relishing the prospect of fans being back in force.

He said: “It’s exciting, to have fans back is fantastic and we are really looking forward to that.

“It should give them a lift of energy, which at this stage is helpful. I know how much the people of Wolverhampton are looking forward to the game and hosting us.

“I know the atmosphere which has been created when I have been to games here when their team play. We will enjoy that, the players will enjoy that and we are looking forward to the game.”

Tuesday’s match is just the ninth home fixture England have played away from Wembley since 2007 and Southgate appreciates the importance of taking the national team on the road wherever possible.

He said: “We represent England and, with respect, not just Brent, London. I live in the north, I have lived in the Midlands and the south. There are proud football people in every region of our country.

“When they get the chance to walk down the road and see the England team play, that is very special.