Wolves won't risk dressing room harmony by 'busting pay structure'

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 27: Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers applauds fans following defeat in the Premier League match between West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at London Stadium on February 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Recent figures revealed Wolves to be the 12th highest spenders on wages in the Premier League with Wild claiming the “fair” and “sensible” approach has helped create a positive environment at the club.

Youngsters Luke Cundle and Toti Gomes have recently followed Max Kilman in being rewarded with new long-term deals.

But defender Romain Saiss has departed after failing to reach agreement over an extension, while talks are ongoing with Joao Moutinho, with the 35-year-old thought to be seeking a two-year deal to remain at Molineux.

Adama Traore, with whom talks over a new contract stalled last year, is also likely to leave as his deal enters the final 12 months.

Asked if Wolves’ wage structure put them at a disadvantage compared to some top flight rivals, Wild replied: “At our club we have a sensible wage structure, which I think is fair, from the very top from the first-team, right the way down to players signing their first professional contract, and I think just creates a good, settled atmosphere.

“It creates a good culture, a good environment, and I think that has its own monetary value really. We want players to come, they’ll be here on long-term deals, to settle and to play well in the environment that we’ve put them in.”

Wolves have also been in talks with Ruben Neves over a new deal, despite the midfielder’s future being the subject of much speculation amid interest from Arsenal and Barcelona.

While admitting Wolves must be “realistic” should players receive offers “too unbelievable to turn down”, Wild believes Neves, who joined in 2017, is a player who has benefited from the club’s culture.

He said: “Ruben and his family have been here for over five years now and I think that’s what we’re trying to create.