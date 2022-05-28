Wolves promotion heroes recall good times at Molineux

Kenny Jackett and Sam Ricketts celebrate promotion in 2014.

The event, titled The Gaffer And His Apprentice, will be held at the Cleveland Arms pub, on Stowheath Lane, on June 23.

At the show, which will be hosted by former Wolves goalkeeper Matt Murray, Jackett and Ricketts will talk through their spells at Molineux and the League One-winning season.

In a promotional video for the event, Jackett said: “I’ll be at the Cleveland Arms on June 23, with Sam Ricketts. We’ll be talking through our time at the club and the promotion out of League One, which was the start of a terrific era in Wolves’ history.

“I’m looking forward to sharing our experiences with you.”

Former Shrewsbury manager Ricketts added: “Come and join me for a Q&A at the Cleveland Arms on June 23.

“If you don’t want to see me then come and see the main man responsible for turning Wolves’ fortunes around, Kenny Jackett. See you there.”

Following Wolves’ double relegation that saw them fall to League One, just two years after playing Premier League football, Jackett was installed as manager, after he resigned at Millwall.

A 0-0 draw with Preston came on the opening day before Jackett masterminded a winning run that saw Wolves record their best ever start to a league campaign – in what was their first time in the third tier since 1989.

Jackett earned Wolves promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt, as he secured the League One title with a record points haul for the division of 103.

The following season, Wolves finished seventh and missed out on the play-offs by goal difference, in what was another impressive campaign under Jackett.

A less successful 14th place finish came the following year before Fosun took over as owners in 2016 and Jackett was sacked.

When Jackett arrived at Molineux in 2013, he brought in his former Swansea player Ricketts, who had left Bolton on a free.

He was handed the club captaincy and was a key member of the starting XI that got Wolves promoted that year, often playing at right-back. However, once the club were back in the Championship, Ricketts found his opportunities hard to come by. He was promoted by Jackett to a coaching role before leaving Molineux and joining Swindon on-loan in League One for the rest of the season.

At the end of that year, after two years at Wolves, his contract was not renewed and he left the club.

Tickets can be bought by visiting www.clevelandarms.com, visiting the pub or calling 01902 451021. VIP tickets cost £35 and offer early entry, priority seating, meet and greet with a signed picture and a buffet, while standard tickets cost £12.