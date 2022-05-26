Liam Keen comment: Positives to take from Wolves' season despite disappointing run-in

Toti Gomes. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The final third of the season saw Wolves throw away several chances to waltz into Europe and results going against them on the final day saw them finish 10th.

However, it is important not to forget the first two thirds of the season and how impressive Wolves were. Recency bias is a painfully real thing – as disappointing as the season's end was, Wolves deserve credit for the improvements they have made on last year.

The finale against Liverpool was an incredible game of football – full of drama with two teams intent on attacking. Wolves shone for large parts but failed to convert their glorious chances and a 3-1 loss does not reflect how well Wolves played.

There has not been much to shout about in the final seven games, but the performances against Chelsea and Liverpool offer a glimmer of hope and the first two thirds of the season prove there is potential with many of the players and certainly with Bruno Lage.

This summer could prove to be one of the most important transfer windows in recent memory with Wolves desperate for added impetus, added quality and depth.

Ruben Neves' departure is looking more likely with each passing day and the club will need to reinvest that money wisely to give Lage a more balanced squad that can cope with injuries. The head coach was handed a difficult job with the size of his squad after both transfer windows and he now needs a helping hand.

In many ways, the loss to Liverpool was a 90-minute display of Wolves' season as they threw away a lead, watched players come off injured, created chances but failed to score them, but looked good doing it.

Some players have not hit their heights this season. Francisco Trincao has struggled and probably will not return to Molineux. Hwang Hee-chan, after his good start, has found it difficult since he suffered his initial injury in December.

However, plenty of players have been surprise packages. Toti Gomes, a player who returned on-loan from Grasshoppers in January and was playing in the second tier of Swiss football last season, has been superb.

Having made a huge step up, the young defender did not look out of place against Liverpool. He's athletic, quick, strong, good in the air and good with the ball. In his five Wolves appearances he has only looked shaky in one, against Brentford, but he has otherwise enjoyed a seamless transition into the team.

Wolves need signings and centre-back is an area to make investments, but Gomes has proven he can be part of this squad next year.

Luke Cundle has done well as the stand-out academy star this season, while Max Kilman has matured into a fine Premier League player.

The positives from the season should not be overlooked, but fan anger is understandable when Wolves have chucked away countless opportunities in the latter stage of the season.