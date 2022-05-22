Bruno Lage proud of his Wolves side after Liverpool display

Bruno Lage (Getty)

The 3-1 scoreline was harsh on Wolves, who created an abundance of good chances at Anfield.

Speaking after the defeat, the head coach was pleased with the performance of his side.

“I’m proud of them for what they did,” Lage said.

“We didn’t have a target or goal, just to remain in our position, and we came to a big test to play our way, show personality and have the ball to create chances and score goals.

“What happened in the season happened today. Players ask to come out, we start winning the game and create good chances to kill the game and after, in the end, we lose.

“How can we play this way against Liverpool or Chelsea and other games we didn’t perform like these two. This is 10 per cent of what I have in mind when I look at these last six games.

“I need to be honest with me and my players and say we did a good season.

“When you look at the way we started and with 14 players, with lots of injuries, we faced a lot of things.

“There were a lot of problems and every time we had the ability to give a good answer. It was good to see Wolves fight for different positions.

“In the last games we don’t have the ability to replace some of the players.”

Wins for Brighton and Leicester meant Wolves dropped from eighth to 10th on the final day.

When asked if he is pleased with 10th, Lage added: "I am not pleased.

"I am proud with what we did but I'm not pleased in this moment. If it was the first day of the season and people say we'd do the season we did, everyone is happy, but in February we were fighting for fourth place.

"When we missed that opportunity we fought for sixth or seventh place. Also the fans of Wolves should feel like me, that maybe we should have finished in a different way.