What channel is Liverpool vs Wolves on? Kick-off time, TV details and team news

Rayan Ait-Nouri celebrates with Toti Gomes after scoring against Norwich City

Wolves' final match of the season sees them travel up to Merseyside, where they meet quadruple-chasing Liverpool at Anfield.

After the heavy defeat to table toppers Manchester City, Wolves will have one final say in the title race in the Premier League's final matchday.

The last home game of the season saw Wolves draw 1-1 with Norwich City, which means they have won more points on-the-road this season (27) than at home (24).

With a top 10 finish guaranteed, their third in four seasons, Wolves can finish anywhere between eighth and 10th depending on how results go on the final day.

Liverpool will be going into the game with just one goal - to win.

Victory for Liverpool is essential if they are to have any chance of winning the Premier League title, but victory alone will not crown them as champions, as they will need Aston Villa to take points away from Manchester City, something Villa boss and ex-Kop hero Steven Gerrard will be keen on achieving.

Liverpool won the reverse fixture 1-0, after Divock Origi snatched a late 94th minute winner back in December.

What time is Liverpool vs Wolves?

Liverpool vs Wolves kicks off at 4pm, alongside all the Premier League games on the final day of the season.

Where to follow Liverpool vs Wolves

The match will be shown on Sky Sports' Premier League channel.

For those without Sky Sports, live commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

Team news

Bruno Lage has said that Romain Saiss will be missing on Sunday, along with Nelson Semedo and Max Kilman.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that golden-boot chasing Mohamed Salah can play a part against Wolves but he will not take any risks, with the Champions League Final next Saturday.