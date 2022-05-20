Maz Gauntlett hopes her experience will be key in Wolves Women play-off

Maz Gauntlett celebrates (Getty)

The striker earned promotion to the Championship with Coventry United two years ago and is now looking to repeat that feat with Wolves. Heading into the fixture with Southampton tomorrow, Gauntlett hopes her experience will help the club’s younger players deal with the occasion.

“They’re a great side and whatever I can add is always a bonus,” she said.

“It’s great to have an experienced person in there who has been in that occasion before and knows the build-up and what it will feel like.

“Hopefully I can help the girls and calm them a little bit with their nerves.

“There’s no point in us having all this ambition to be better and show the world that Wolves is a great club and has a great women’s side, if we don’t have that support.

“It’s great that the men’s side are thinking about us and want to back us. They’ve been backing us for the last couple of seasons.

“Credit to the chairman because he’s pushing. He was at Molineux and at our title win and you don’t get that in women’s football.

“It’s really nice because everyone here just loves Wolves and loves to play for the club.

“The backing from the men’s club and what they’re doing for us is just unreal.”

Despite winning the Women’s National League Northern Premier Division, Wolves must beat southern league winners Southampton to earn promotion.

Several members of the Wolves squad have spoken out about the ‘ridiculous’ pyramid.

Gauntlett added: “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that there’s a play-off. If you win a league you go up in any other league.

“But if we don’t do it this year we’ll do it next year. We’re a club that has just come up from the fourth tier to the third tier and have now won the third tier.