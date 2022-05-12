Wolves 1 Man City 5 - Player ratings

Pedro Neto (Getty)

Jose Sa - 4

The goalkeeper was at fault for at least a couple of the goals on a night to forget. He also struggled with his kicking, which is unlike him.

Jonny Castro Otto - 4

Jonny looked awkward and uncomfortable in his unnatural position. He seemed caught in two minds and City found space in behind him.

Conor Coady - 5

De Bruyne got the better of Coady with a smart run for the first goal. The defender did well compared to those around him, but was fighting a losing battle.

Willy Boly - 5

An average display. Boly won several duels but was too slow in the transition.

Chiquinho - 7

He's not a defender but Chiquinho shone brightest for Wolves. His defensive positioning was wayward at times, but he also made a handful of good interceptions and tackles. Going forward he is a livewire and caused several problems.

Leander Dendoncker - 5

Dendoncker finished off a very good Wolves move for their only goal but struggled to impose himself in midfield. An extra mark for a good goal.

Ruben Neves - 4

An uncharacteristically poor Neves display. For three of the goals he lost his marker and Wolves suffered. He looked overwhelmed and off the pace.

Joao Moutinho - 4

Similar to Neves, Moutinho was chasing shadows in midfield as City were too quick and clever.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 6

A decent display from Ait-Nouri who looked after the ball well and showed some attacking intent.

Pedro Neto - 6

Not quite as influential as he was against Chelsea, Neto was still one of Wolves' biggest threats. His assist for the goal was intelligent.

Raul Jimenez - 5

Jimenez did well in the build-up to the goal but was otherwise anonymous. He was understandably frustrated when he departed the field.

Substitutes

Hwang Hee-chan (for Jimenez, 72), Francisco Trincao (for Neto, 72), Luke Cundle (for Moutinho, 85).