Wolves 1 Manchester City 5: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 5-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen

A frantic start to the game saw four goals in 24 minutes and that was all the time needed for De Bruyne to earn his hat-trick.

The midfielder showed his class just seven minutes into the game when he calmly slotted home into the bottom corner.

A wonderful Wolves counter-attack then gave the hosts hope as Leander Dendoncker was on hand to finish off the move from 10 yards.

Just when the hosts had their tails up City and De Bruyne struck again. A Jose Sa mistake handed it to the midfielder from 20 yards and his deflected effort crashed into the roof of the net.

That was just the beginning, however, as he added his third after 24 minutes with an excellent sweeping finish all of his own making from outside the box.

Wolves came out in the second half and had some momentum going forward but struggled for the final ball, before De Bruyne added the nail in the coffin.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

