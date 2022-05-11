Carlos Cachada: Wolves loss to Man City a fair result

Carlos Cachada (Getty)

Kevin De Bruyne ran the show with a four-goal haul, as Raheem Sterling's late finish rounded off the rout.

Other than fleeting moments of momentum Wolves were unable to get a foothold in the game and fitness coach Cachada, stepping in for Bruno Lage who was missing with Covid-19, felt Wolves got what they deserved.

He said: "I think it's a fair result. They're a strong team and started really well.

"We were good in spells and responded quite well with a few counter-attacks.

"They scored the second and the third and even then we tried to come back, but in the second half what happened was exactly the same.

"There's nothing to say about it, it was a fair result and congratulations to Man City.

"Today you can say De Bruyne, tomorrow you can say Bernardo Silva, the next day you can say Sterling – it's a strong team.

"It's difficult to think of Man City as individuals, as a collective you plan the things to stop them but then guys come and score four goals.

"If you want to be a good team you have to be good at every part of the game.

"Offensive, defensive, transitions and set pieces. It's one of the things we work but mostly we try to control the game with the ball.

"Today there was a few counter-attacks and we could score more."

Chiquinho was handed his first start in a Wolves shirt and impressed in a slightly deeper right-wing-back role and Cachada felt the January signing took his chance.

"He came on in a couple of games before and we felt he was quite good, even in the last game against Chelsea.

"The manager felt it was the right time to give him his opportunity. He played well, so congratulations to him."