Conor Coady: Wolves aiming to eradicate defensive mistakes

Conor Coady (Getty)

The skipper’s last-minute equaliser salvaged a point away at Chelsea as Wolves put in a far better display following three previous defeats.

However, both of Chelsea’s goals came from sloppy defensive mistakes and Coady is focusing on stamping those out in the final three games.

When asked about the importance of an improve performance, Coady said: “It was huge.

“We had to come here and be compact because we know we’re playing against world class players, FA Cup finalists and European champions.

“We knew we had to perform well and in spells we had the ball really well and created chances – a lot more chances than we had been doing, which was nice to see.

“But we defended properly. There was that five minute spell where it went a bit mad and if you give mistakes to world class players they will punish you.

“We need to eradicate that because I felt we deserved more from the game.”

Wolves have also struggled going forward but created enough clear chances to take all three points at Stamford Bridge and Coady was pleased with the attacking intent.

He added: “Over the last few weeks a few people have said things and we take that on board.

“But we look at ourselves over and over again and we know the lads will create chances – we know we’ve got that.

“It’s important we stick with that and we work on it.

“But also the defensive side, we defend and attack as a team. We controlled our spells, which was impressive.”

Head coach Bruno Lage and coach Luis Nascimento missed the game after positive Covid-19 tests and it remains to be seen whether they will be available for tomorrow’s clash with Manchester City.

Coady said: “It was really strange (without them) but it wasn’t a disruption because we have fantastic staff here.